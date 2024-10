The Octopus Recycler Bong is a standout recycler-style water pipe, known for its unique design featuring eight exterior arms that cycle and cool the smoke. It is equipped with a matrix percolator that provides additional filtration, enhancing the smoking experience. This piece includes a fixed 90-degree downstem and a 14mm bowl piece. Aesthetically, it's a delight with amber accents on the base and mouthpiece, adding a touch of elegance. Standing approximately 13 inches tall and crafted from 5mm thick glass, this bong is not only large but also remarkably durable. This combination of robust functionality and pleasing design ensures it provides smooth, water-filtered hits, making it an exceptional choice for enthusiasts.



Please note that while this water pipe comes in a variety of colors, the color shown is for illustration purposes. The actual color of the bong you receive will be selected at random and may not match the image displayed.



