The Linx Gaia Female Water Pipe Adapter is made from Medical Grade Stainless Steel and can fit any 14mm or 18mm Downstem. This Accessory turn a regular sesh intro an unforgettable experience.
FEATURES:
- Made From Medical Grade Stainless Steel
- Fits Any 14mm & 18mm Downstems
- Easy Cleaning
- Heavy Metals Tested
DIMENSION:
0.5 in (diameter) x 1.3 in (height)
COMPATIBLE WITH:
Linx Gaia
About this brand
Linx Vapor
We are Linx Vapor, a group of like-minded vaporizer enthusiasts who were dissatisfied with the state of the vaporizer industry. Plastic was everywhere and health seemed to be almost an afterthought. We knew we could do better. Our vision was to build a health conscious, stylish and affordable vaporizer that could always deliver on taste. But we didn’t stop there, our entire product line is painstakingly crafted to give you the best vaping experience imaginable. Vape smart, vape healthy, vape Linx.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.
