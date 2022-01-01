About this product
The Linx Hermes 3 Battery is the ultimate tool to use on your favorite 510 cartridge. This discreet and power battery utilizes a 290mAH lithium-ion rechargeable battery and three preset temperatures to deliver a flavorful and discreet experience.
FEATURES:
- 510 Threading
- Three Preset Temperatures
- 2-Hour Charging Time
- 290mAH Battery
- Medical Grade Stainless Steel Shell
DIMENSION:
10.5 mm (diameter) x 2.65 in (height)
COMPATIBLE WITH:
Linx Hermes 3
About this brand
Linx Vapor
We are Linx Vapor, a group of like-minded vaporizer enthusiasts who were dissatisfied with the state of the vaporizer industry. Plastic was everywhere and health seemed to be almost an afterthought. We knew we could do better. Our vision was to build a health conscious, stylish and affordable vaporizer that could always deliver on taste. But we didn’t stop there, our entire product line is painstakingly crafted to give you the best vaping experience imaginable. Vape smart, vape healthy, vape Linx.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.
