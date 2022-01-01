About this product
Take your sesh to the next level with the Linx Glass Bubbler. Complete with four separate silicon rings, this bubbler cools your draws while providing a smooth and flavorful hit every time.
FEATURES:
-Four Silicon Rings
-Glass Body
-Two Bottom Perculators
-Gravity Seal
-Foam Casing
DIMENSION:
4.5 in (height) x 18 mm (width)
COMPATIBLE WITH:
Linx Hypnos Zero, Linx Gaia, Linx Eden, Linx Blaze, and Linx Ares
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Linx Vapor
We are Linx Vapor, a group of like-minded vaporizer enthusiasts who were dissatisfied with the state of the vaporizer industry. Plastic was everywhere and health seemed to be almost an afterthought. We knew we could do better. Our vision was to build a health conscious, stylish and affordable vaporizer that could always deliver on taste. But we didn’t stop there, our entire product line is painstakingly crafted to give you the best vaping experience imaginable. Vape smart, vape healthy, vape Linx.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.
