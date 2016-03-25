About this strain
G-13 Labs created Raw Diesel by crossing NYC Diesel with G13 Haze. Huge flowers coated in resin and that unmistakable sour, lemon-diesel aroma make this a popular strain with connoisseurs and cash-croppers alike. Some phenotypes will have more of a spicy Haze flavor and taller stature, while the best ones are shorter with fatter buds and a lip-smacking sour-fuel flavor. Raw Diesel can be counted on to produce copious amounts of THC.
Raw Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
45% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
45% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
