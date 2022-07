Flavor profile: This sour peach candy has a hint of fruit punch.



Active compound: HHC is ideal for people with moderate to high tolerance. Hydroxyhexahydrocannabinol (HHC) is similar to THC, but without the double bonds in THC's chemical structure. HHC's effects are similar to THC.



Our product: We love to go above and beyond in all aspects of our company, from R&D to the finished products we manufacture. Also, all of our vape carts are protected by innovative, unique, child-resistant packaging.