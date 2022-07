Flavor profile: This sour peach candy has a hint of fruit punch.



Active compound: HHC is ideal for people with moderate to high tolerance. Hydroxyhexahydrocannabinol (HHC) is similar to THC, but without the double bonds in THC's chemical structure. HHC's effects are similar to THC.



Our product: Our disposable vape pens have been carefully crafted to have smooth air flow, and are rechargeable so you can enjoy them to the last drop.