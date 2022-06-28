Flavor profile: Satisfy your tastebuds with this tangy citrusy flavor.



Active compound: HHC-O is ideal for people with moderate to high tolerance. HHC-O is derived from naturally occurring HHC. Using an acetic anhydride process, HHC-O is produced in the same way that THC-O is created. This conversion to HHC-O boosts the cannabinoid's potency by about 1.5x, improving the absorption rate so that its effect is more on par with high-THC strains that dominate the market.



Our product: We love to go above and beyond in all aspects of our company, from R&D to the finished products we manufacture. Also, all of our vape carts are protected by innovative, unique, child-resistant packaging.