Flavor profile: A tart and sweet treat with a light candy flavor.



Active compound: HHC-O is ideal for people with moderate to high tolerance. HHC-O is derived from naturally occurring HHC. Using an acetic anhydride process, HHC-O is produced in the same way that THC-O is created. This conversion to HHC-O boosts the cannabinoid's potency by about 1.5x, improving the absorption rate so that its effect is more on par with high-THC strains that dominate the market.



Our product: Our disposable vape pens have been carefully crafted to have smooth air flow, and are rechargeable so you can enjoy them to the last drop.