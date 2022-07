Flavor profile: A perfect blend of watermelon and raspberry lemonade.



Active compound: Little High's signature blend of THC-P with Delta-8 and HHC delivers the heavy effects of THC-P, the moderate effects of HHC, and the milder effects of Delta-8. This one-two-three punch is a unique combination that we have crafted to perfection.



Our product: Our disposable vape pens have been carefully crafted to have smooth air flow, and are rechargeable so you can enjoy them to the last drop.