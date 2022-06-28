Flavor profile: This sour peach candy has a hint of fruit punch.



Active compound: THC-O is ideal for people with moderate tolerance. THC-O is a cutting-edge cannabinoid that is derived from hemp, just like Delta-8. It carries psychoactive effects and euphoric feelings like those associated with cannabis use. It is rumored that THC-O has roughly 3x the potency of regular THC.



Our product: We love to go above and beyond in all aspects of our company, from R&D to the finished products we manufacture. Also, all of our vape carts are protected by innovative, unique, child-resistant packaging.