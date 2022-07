Flavor profile: This cake is perfectly creamy, with a hint of vanilla.



Active compound: THC-O is ideal for people with moderate tolerance. THC-O is a cutting-edge cannabinoid that is derived from hemp, just like Delta-8. It carries psychoactive effects and euphoric feelings like those associated with cannabis use. It is rumored that THC-O has roughly 3x the potency of regular THC.



Our product: Our disposable vape pens have been carefully crafted to have smooth air flow, and are rechargeable so you can enjoy them to the last drop.