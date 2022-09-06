Little High - TKO (HHC, HHC-O, and HHC-P) - Bubba Kush - 1 Gram Disposable Pen
by Little High
About this product
‘Bubba Kush’ flavor profile: Go bold with mouthwatering bubblegum, an iconic blast from the past.
What is TKO? Little High's TKO formula is a heavyweight blend of HHC, HHC-O, and HHC-P that goes the distance from the first puff to the final bell. This trifecta is a magnum in the ring.
About our disposable pens: We pride ourself in having the best quality device on the market. We spent several months perfecting the air flow and even made it rechargeable, so everything tastes good down to the last drop.
What is TKO? Little High's TKO formula is a heavyweight blend of HHC, HHC-O, and HHC-P that goes the distance from the first puff to the final bell. This trifecta is a magnum in the ring.
About our disposable pens: We pride ourself in having the best quality device on the market. We spent several months perfecting the air flow and even made it rechargeable, so everything tastes good down to the last drop.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Little High
Little High has the hottest-selling Delta-8 disposable on the market. Our device is rechargeable and tastes amazing down to the last drop.