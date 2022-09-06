‘Jack Herer’ flavor profile: Stay classic with a perennially popular mix of bold orange, zesty lemon, and a little pineapple.



What is TKO? Little High's TKO formula is a heavyweight blend of HHC, HHC-O, and HHC-P that goes the distance from the first puff to the final bell. This trifecta is a magnum in the ring.



About our disposable pens: We pride ourself in having the best quality device on the market. We spent several months perfecting the air flow and even made it rechargeable, so everything tastes good down to the last drop.