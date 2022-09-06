

‘Sour Diesel’ flavor profile: Keep it classic with a light citrus punch and a twist of lemon, an homage to a classic strain. Rediscover why the taste of this bright and lemony strain has stayed legendary for generations.



What is TKO? TKO is a powerful blend of three intense cannabinoids. Individually, they can get you high on their own but together, they create an overlapping effect that fully saturates your headspace.



About our cartridges: Our vape carts are smooth and refreshing. We go above and beyond in our R&D, quality control, and manufacturing. All of our vape carts are protected by child-resistant packaging.