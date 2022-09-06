‘Sour Diesel’ flavor profile: Keep it classic with a light citrus punch and a twist of lemon, an homage to a classic strain. Rediscover why the taste of this bright and lemony strain has stayed legendary for generations.



What is TKO? Little High's TKO formula is a heavyweight blend of HHC, HHC-O, and HHC-P that goes the distance from the first puff to the final bell. This trifecta is a magnum in the ring.



About our disposable pens: We pride ourself in having the best quality device on the market. We spent several months perfecting the air flow and even made it rechargeable, so everything tastes good down to the last drop.