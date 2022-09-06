‘Trainwreck’ flavor profile: Try to keep your feet on the ground when you feel the blast of this sweet & sour lemon squeeze.



What is TKO? TKO is a powerful blend of three intense cannabinoids. Individually, they can get you high on their own but together, they create an overlapping effect that fully saturates your headspace.



About our cartridges: Our vape carts are smooth and refreshing. We go above and beyond in our R&D, quality control, and manufacturing. All of our vape carts are protected by child-resistant packaging.