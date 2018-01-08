About this product

Our CaraMellower uses only five simple ingredients. Our signature, clean-tasting cannabutter, cream, sugar, refined cane syrup and locally sourced Bitterman's Flake sea salt. We lovingly cut and wrap the caramels by hand before placing them in child-safe packaging. We use the highest quality, natural ingredients, with no added preservatives. The CaraMellower is the easiest way to start your journey.



1 Caramel

10mg THC