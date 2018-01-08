About this product

LemMend is our infused lemon curd, perfect on its own or drizzled on your favorite dessert. (We love it on blackberries and vanilla ice cream). Hand crafted in small batches and with no artificial ingredients, our lemon curd is made with our signature clean-tasting cannabutter, lemon zest, cane sugar, real lemon juice and kosher salt. LemMend is the foodies' way to start your journey.



50mg THC

Serving Size: 1 Tbsp

5mg THC/Tbsp