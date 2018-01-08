Little House Foods
LemMend is our infused lemon curd, perfect on its own or drizzled on your favorite dessert. (We love it on blackberries and vanilla ice cream). Hand crafted in small batches and with no artificial ingredients, our lemon curd is made with our signature clean-tasting cannabutter, lemon zest, cane sugar, real lemon juice and kosher salt. LemMend is the foodies' way to start your journey.
50mg THC
Serving Size: 1 Tbsp
5mg THC/Tbsp
Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
