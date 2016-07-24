Alien Sour Apple (6 pack) .5G Littles Flaves Infused Sativa Pre-Roll
by Littles
HybridTHC 13%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
LITTLES just got more TWISTED!!!!!!
You asked we listened. Six 0.5g Pre-Rolls Filled with Natural Terpene Enhanced Flower Infused with Shatter.
Our Littles nugs tailor-made with a perfect blend of shatter and terpene-enhanced flower to give any cannabis enthusiast that extra LITTLES kick.
About this strain
Alien Sour Apple is a sativa-dominant hybrid that mixes the genetics of Alien Dawg with Sour Apple. Bred by Franchise Genetics, Alien Sour Apple tastes sweet and sour, like a Granny Smith apple. Its heady sativa effects provide a lift of energy and incite an optimistic sense of euphoria.
Alien Sour Apple effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
85% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
78% of people report feeling creative
Energetic
57% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Littles
Popcon sized nugs that get you high AF!
Don't be fooled by their size, small buds offer the same potency as larger buds, but with unique benefits. Small buds contain fewer stems and fit more easily into grinders. They can also be great for making cannabis-infused edibles.
