Logo for the brand Littles

Littles

Lamb's Bread .5G CRU x Littles Sativa Pre-Roll

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD

About this product

.5G 100% Indoor Sativa Flower Pre-Roll

Lamb's Bread effects

Reported by real people like you
595 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!