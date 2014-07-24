MK Ultra (6 pack) .5G Littles Flaves Infused Indica Pre-Roll
About this product
You asked we listened. Six 0.5g Pre-Rolls Filled with Natural Terpene Enhanced Flower Infused with Shatter.
Our Littles nugs tailor-made with a perfect blend of shatter and terpene-enhanced flower to give any cannabis enthusiast that extra LITTLES kick.
About this strain
MK Ultra, also known as "MKU" and "MK Ultra OG," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with G13. This strain produces euphoric effects that are fast-acting and best for when strong medication is desired. MK Ultra is bred by T.H. Seeds and won 1st place Indica at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2003 and 2nd place in 2004. This strain gets its name from the methods of mental manipulation employed by the CIA’s Project MKUltra. Indoor growing is facilitated by the plant’s short stature, and its above average yield delivers particularly sticky, dense, pungent flowers.
MK Ultra effects
About this brand
Don't be fooled by their size, small buds offer the same potency as larger buds, but with unique benefits. Small buds contain fewer stems and fit more easily into grinders. They can also be great for making cannabis-infused edibles.