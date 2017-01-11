Pink Berry (6 pack) .5G Littles Flaves Infused Indica Pre-Roll
About this product
You asked we listened. Six 0.5g Pre-Rolls Filled with Natural Terpene Enhanced Flower Infused with Shatter.
Our Littles nugs tailor-made with a perfect blend of shatter and terpene-enhanced flower to give any cannabis enthusiast that extra LITTLES kick.
About this strain
Pink Berry by Apothecary Genetics is a delicious indica-dominant strain with relaxation on tap. This strain is the heavy-hitting combination of Pink Champagne and Blackberry, offering sweet, fruity overtones while keeping a root firmly planted in OG genetics. Pink Berry fills the mind with uplifting, euphoric energy while simultaneously weighing the limbs down with deep relaxation, making it ideal for consumers seeking relief from restlessness, chronic physical pain, and cranky moods.
Don't be fooled by their size, small buds offer the same potency as larger buds, but with unique benefits. Small buds contain fewer stems and fit more easily into grinders. They can also be great for making cannabis-infused edibles.