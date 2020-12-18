About this product
Eighth Premium Strain-Specific Small Nugs
About this strain
Smores is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of S'mores. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
S'mores effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Littles
Popcon sized nugs that get you high AF!
Don't be fooled by their size, small buds offer the same potency as larger buds, but with unique benefits. Small buds contain fewer stems and fit more easily into grinders. They can also be great for making cannabis-infused edibles.
Don't be fooled by their size, small buds offer the same potency as larger buds, but with unique benefits. Small buds contain fewer stems and fit more easily into grinders. They can also be great for making cannabis-infused edibles.