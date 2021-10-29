About this product
Quarter Premium Strain-Specific Indoor Small Nugs
About this strain
Scarface OG effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Littles
Popcon sized nugs that get you high AF!
Don't be fooled by their size, small buds offer the same potency as larger buds, but with unique benefits. Small buds contain fewer stems and fit more easily into grinders. They can also be great for making cannabis-infused edibles.
