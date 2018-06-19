Strawberry Kush (6 pack) .5G Littles Flaves Infused Sativa Pre-Roll
by Littles
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
LITTLES just got more TWISTED!!!!!!
You asked we listened. Six 0.5g Pre-Rolls Filled with Natural Terpene Enhanced Flower Infused with Shatter.
Our Littles nugs tailor-made with a perfect blend of shatter and terpene-enhanced flower to give any cannabis enthusiast that extra LITTLES kick.
About this strain
Strawberry Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Strawberry Cough with OG Kush. This strain produces sedating effects that can be felt in the body and mind. Strawberry Kush features a musky strawberry taste that lives up to its name. This strain is potent, so it's best reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. Growers say Strawberry Kush has a flowering time of 8-9 weeks.
Strawberry Kush effects
323 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Littles
Popcon sized nugs that get you high AF!
Don't be fooled by their size, small buds offer the same potency as larger buds, but with unique benefits. Small buds contain fewer stems and fit more easily into grinders. They can also be great for making cannabis-infused edibles.
