Super Kush (6 pack) .5G Littles Flaves Infused Indica Pre-Roll
by Littles
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
LITTLES just got more TWISTED!!!!!!
You asked we listened. Six 0.5g Pre-Rolls Filled with Natural Terpene Enhanced Flower Infused with Shatter.
Our Littles nugs tailor-made with a perfect blend of shatter and terpene-enhanced flower to give any cannabis enthusiast that extra LITTLES kick.
About this strain
When you’re looking to wind down and relax, Super Kush is there to lend a hand. Daughter of Northern Lights #5 and Hindu Kush, Super Kush is a very clear-headed indica. This strain is best for users who would like to ease stress without being stuck on the couch. An all-around easy strain for beginning cannabis users, Super Kush is both mild in effects and easy to grow. This strain grows best indoors and typically has an early flowering time of 7-8 weeks.
Super Kush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
78% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Littles
Popcon sized nugs that get you high AF!
Don't be fooled by their size, small buds offer the same potency as larger buds, but with unique benefits. Small buds contain fewer stems and fit more easily into grinders. They can also be great for making cannabis-infused edibles.
