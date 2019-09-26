Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Littles

Littles

Tahoe OG .5G CRU x Littles Indica Pre-Roll

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

.5G 100% Indoor Indica Flower Pre-Roll
CRU Cannabis Collaboration

Tahoe OG effects

Reported by real people like you
1,010 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!