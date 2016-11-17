White Lotus (6 pack) .5G Littles Flaves Infused Hybrid Pre-Roll
by Littles
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
LITTLES just got more TWISTED!!!!!!
You asked we listened. Six 0.5g Pre-Rolls Filled with Natural Terpene Enhanced Flower Infused with Shatter.
Our Littles nugs tailor-made with a perfect blend of shatter and terpene-enhanced flower to give any cannabis enthusiast that extra LITTLES kick.
About this strain
White Lotus by Bodhi Seed gets its frosting of trichomes from its mother, The White, while the father, Snow Lotus, works to increase size, cannabinoid profile, and overall potency of this strain. The tart, citrus aroma and flavors of lemon and hash draw you in while the relaxing indica effects will help to curb bouts of depression and insomnia.
White Lotus effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Littles
Popcon sized nugs that get you high AF!
Don't be fooled by their size, small buds offer the same potency as larger buds, but with unique benefits. Small buds contain fewer stems and fit more easily into grinders. They can also be great for making cannabis-infused edibles.
