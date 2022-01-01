About this product
LITTLES just got more TWISTED!!!!!!
You asked we listened. Six 0.5g Pre-Rolls Filled with Natural Terpene Enhanced Flower Infused with Shatter.
Our Littles nugs tailor-made with a perfect blend of shatter and terpene-enhanced flower to give any cannabis enthusiast that extra LITTLES kick.
About this brand
Littles
Popcon sized nugs that get you high AF!
Don't be fooled by their size, small buds offer the same potency as larger buds, but with unique benefits. Small buds contain fewer stems and fit more easily into grinders. They can also be great for making cannabis-infused edibles.
