Calling all blueberry lovers! Blue Dream by LITTO realistically represents the taste of a lusciously ripe blueberry, combined with a distinctive aroma. This sativa strain leaves its mark after the first pull. Equipped with the energy you need to get through the rest of your day, Blue Dream is a practical addition to any day or night.
LITTO was created for your convenience, so you can have a lot more time to enjoy other things.