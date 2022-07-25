Within a few hits, users will soon experience the reasons why this strain got its name. Light hints of diesel fill your senses before being followed by the familiar taste of kush. The aroma is one that can’t be mistaken for anything other than LITTO’s Live Resin strain, Chemdog.
