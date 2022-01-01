Tasting as mouth watering as it sounds, Gelato is a dessert lover's dream. It’s almost as if an ice cream shop and the ripest fruits came together to create this strain; being a hybrid, the best of both worlds is achievable here. It isn’t going to make you so tired to the point of unproductivity and it also isn’t going to give you energy to complete a whole list of things, Gelato is somewhere in that halfway point. This median point is going to create the most stable environment for you to achieve whatever your day entails. Meant to tackle any kind of day, Gelato is the strain you want by your side.