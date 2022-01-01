About this product
From the LITTO exotic family comes the new flavor, Gushers; the indica dominant hybrid strain. It gives a sugary yet juicy taste in a smooth but worthwhile pull. Notoriously known for being a gooey, delicious mess, this new flavor delivers the taste of syrupy gooeyness without the mess. This indica dominant hybrid will give your mind the relaxing it needs while also giving the mouth watering taste you’re craving.
About this brand
LITTO
LITTO was created for your convenience, so you can have a lot more time to enjoy other things.