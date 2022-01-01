From the LITTO exotic family comes the new flavor, Gushers; the indica dominant hybrid strain. It gives a sugary yet juicy taste in a smooth but worthwhile pull. Notoriously known for being a gooey, delicious mess, this new flavor delivers the taste of syrupy gooeyness without the mess. This indica dominant hybrid will give your mind the relaxing it needs while also giving the mouth watering taste you’re craving.