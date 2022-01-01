Imagine this: a burnt orange sunset, the sound of the waves crashing, the smell of the sea flooding your senses…. That’s the exact tropical vibe Maui Wowie gives off; named for its tropical nature, this strain is going to give you a vacation right in your own home. Since this is a sativa strain, the possibilities are endless, especially with the mellow and smooth essence Maui Wowie brings. Whether you have a list of tasks to accomplish or just want to enjoy your day with a little extra pep in your step, this is the strain for you.