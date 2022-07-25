Users of LITTO's Mt Diablo Live Resin can feel the tingle of spiced herbs. The exhale that follows right after, leaves the air smelling like a freshly cut grapefruit. The combination of the smell and tastes of spiced herbs mixed with ripe blueberries make this strain stand out against previous strains.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.