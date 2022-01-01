About this product
Capturing the confectionery taste of strawberries, Strawberry Cough is a well crafted sativa strain made to satisfy any sweet tooth. Promoting a fruity aroma, this strain is ideal for helping decrease stress levels and leave an aura of happiness in its place; this will allow you to direct all of your undivided attention to what deserves your time the most.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
LITTO
LITTO was created for your convenience, so you can have a lot more time to enjoy other things.