LITTO’s Infused line keeps getting better. Joining the infused family is Strawberry Haze. Strawberry Haze is a sativa strain that revitalizes users to finish out their day on a strong note. As the strawberry aroma fills the air and your lungs, you’ll feel the effects this strain has and benefit from them. LITTO’s Infused Strawberry Haze + you = the duo you didn’t know you needed! Stock up today.