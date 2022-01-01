Exactly as it sounds, Strawnana is a gratifyingly sweet strain that combines the fruity tastes of strawberries and bananas into a fulfilling hybrid that is excellent at giving you a moderate amount of energy and ease. Although it seems like the only tastes you’d get are fruity, this strain also offers some earthy tones and floral notes within the sweetness to create a uniquely inviting experience. Since it is a hybrid, there’s no need to worry about what time of the day you use Strawnana; it can be easily paired with errands or a day at home, giving it the capability to blend to your varying days.