Ingredients: Soybean Oil, Beeswax, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter, Tocopherol Acetate, Aloe Vera Gel, Essential Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract (Aerial parts).



Phytonutrient-Rich, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Provides You the Entourage Effect:

CBD only reaches its full potential when all of the other compounds in hemp are included, that's why we’re proud of our Full-Spectrum CBD Capsules and all of the beneficial terpenes, flavonoids and phytonutrients thats in it- without any fillers or additives.



Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Has a Wide Variety of Health Benefits:

From pain relief in muscles and joints to lowering stress and anxiety, Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil has proven its beneficial health properties in a multitude of ways.



Carefully Grown with Love in the Rocky Mountains, We are Colorado Proud:

We are committed to only practicing sustainable farming methods- never using any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides, we even use our own organic fertilizer that helps balance the local ecosystem. We use a gentle and natural ethanol extraction method, monitoring our phytonutrients levels with a HPLC analyzer for quality and assuring we are fully compliant with the “industrial hemp” limits set by Colorado Department of Agriculture.