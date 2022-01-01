Other Ingredients: Organic Medium Chain Triglyceride (MCT) Oil, Organic Essential Oil, Stevia.



Phytonutrients-Rich, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Provides You the Entourage Effect:

Hemp oil only reaches its full potential when all of the other compounds the plant are included, that's why we’re proud of our Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil extract and all of the beneficial terpenes, flavonoids and phytonutrients that are in it- without any fillers or additives.



Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Has a Wide Variety of Health Benefits:

From pain relief in muscles and joints to lowering stress and anxiety, Full-Spectrum Hemp oil has proven its beneficial health properties in a multitude of ways.



Carefully Grown with Love in the Rocky Mountains, We are Colorado Proud:

We are committed to only practicing sustainable farming methods - never using any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides, we even use our own organic fertilizer that helps balance the local ecosystem. We use a gentle and natural ethanol extraction method, monitoring our phytonutrient levels with a HPLC analyzer for quality, assuring we are fully compliant with the “industrial hemp” limits set by Colorado Department of Agriculture.