Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract (Aerial Parts), Organic EV Coconut Oil 84%, Organic Beeswax 15%, Organic Essential Oil 0.3%.



Phytonutrient-Rich, Full Spectrum Hemp Balm Provides You the Entourage Effect:

Hemp oil only reaches its full potential when all of the other compounds in hemp are included, that's why we’re proud of our Full-Spectrum Hemp Balm and all of the beneficial terpenes, flavonoids and phytonutrients thats in it- without any fillers or additives. Feel these benefits combined with soothing lavender to live your most natural life.



The Relief You Want - The Natural Way:

Whether you’re looking for overall support of joint health or to wind down after a long workout, our Full-Spectrum Hemp Balm helps alleviates soreness, discomfort, inflammation and supports better joint flexibility while soothes and rejuvenates skin.



Carefully Grown & Sourced with Love in The Rocky Mountains, We Are Colorado Proud:

We are committed to only practicing sustainable farming methods- never using any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides, we even use our own organic fertilizer that helps balance the local ecosystem. Committed to community, we source locally whenever possible.