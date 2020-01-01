 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. LIVINELAY
LIVINELAY Cover Photo

LIVINELAY

Design and Print for the Cannabis Community

Contact me for Custom Quotes on Design, Print, Packaging
Design and Branding for Kushtock including Logo and Merchandise Design.
Custom Designed Labels for Pods for Vice City Extracts
Custom Logo Design / Handdrawn Cartoon Illustration and Digitization
Custom Designed and Printed Cartridge Boxes for West Coast Gold
About LIVINELAY

Providing full scope Packaging, Design & Print ▪️ Illustration ▪️ Logos ▪️ Stickers ▪️ Labels ▪️ Promotional Design ▪️ Tradeshow Design and Print Services. Always custom, Strain specific, Shatter Boxes, Mylar, Cartridge Packaging. Get in touch with me to start your personal project. Let's take your Canna Brand to the next level. Creator of the Kushstock, OfficialDoctorK and many other Logos and Packaging Designs in the Industry. My work can be viewed on Instagram / Web / TheDieline / Behance. Look up #LIVINELAY www.instagram.com/livinelay, Get in touch