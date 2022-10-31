About this product
Although the name of this sativa dominant strain may not sound too enticing, the high is. It starts out heady and then slowly moves down your body for a nice, calming effect. The buds smell fruity and earthy with a bit of funk, and the flavor is earthy and peppery. Lineage: Three way cross between Zkittlez and OG Kush crossed with GMO Cookies. THC levels may vary by batch.
LivWell Flower
LivWell Enlightened Health employs state-of-the-art techniques and equipment for granular control over every aspect of the plant’s development including humidity, temperature, lighting, nutrients, and more. Our strains are consistently grown and produce some of the cleanest cannabis you can find. LivWell continues to lead the industry by adopting natural pest management using beneficial insects to grow healthy and abundant plants. Our continuous research of strains and innovative agricultural practices allow us to provide the highest quality cannabis at the most affordable price.