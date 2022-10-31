Although the name of this sativa dominant strain may not sound too enticing, the high is. It starts out heady and then slowly moves down your body for a nice, calming effect. The buds smell fruity and earthy with a bit of funk, and the flavor is earthy and peppery. Lineage: Three way cross between Zkittlez and OG Kush crossed with GMO Cookies. THC levels may vary by batch.

