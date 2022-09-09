About this product
Moroccan Kush is an evenly hybrid landrace strain with slightly more indica-like effects. It offers a classic kush high that starts with a sense of happiness that drives out negative thoughts and is accompanied by a sleepy physical high that will leave you feeling fully sedated. The spicy hash and peppery aroma combine nicely with notes of pine and earth to coat your senses. Lineage: Moroccan Landrace F2 crossed with Pakistani Landrace Kush F3. THC levels may vary by batch.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
LivWell Flower
LivWell Enlightened Health employs state-of-the-art techniques and equipment for granular control over every aspect of the plant’s development including humidity, temperature, lighting, nutrients, and more. Our strains are consistently grown and produce some of the cleanest cannabis you can find. LivWell continues to lead the industry by adopting natural pest management using beneficial insects to grow healthy and abundant plants. Our continuous research of strains and innovative agricultural practices allow us to provide the highest quality cannabis at the most affordable price.