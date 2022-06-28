LivWell's pre-weighed flower is always the best value in the house, and our loyalty members get to enjoy $10 off our pre-weighed full ounce prices! Potency and strains based on availability in store. You can specify by texting back in the online order.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.