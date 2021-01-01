About this product

The scent and taste of 2 Scoops will make you reminiscent of orange push-pops and orange creamsicles mixed with heavy earth undertones.



**LIVE ROSIN**

Live rosin is solvent-free hash oil made through the process of ice, heat and pressure. Making it the highest quality non-solvent concentrates on the market.



**EFFECTS**

> Mood enhancement



**CAN HELP WITH**

Mild aches & Stress



**STORAGE**

In the fridge to lock in the freshness

