Local Flower AZ
The scent and taste of 2 Scoops will make you reminiscent of orange push-pops and orange creamsicles mixed with heavy earth undertones.
**LIVE ROSIN**
Live rosin is solvent-free hash oil made through the process of ice, heat and pressure. Making it the highest quality non-solvent concentrates on the market.
**EFFECTS**
> Mood enhancement
**CAN HELP WITH**
Mild aches & Stress
**STORAGE**
In the fridge to lock in the freshness
