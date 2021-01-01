Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Local Flower AZ

Local Flower AZ

2 Scoops Live Rosin

Buy Here

About this product

The scent and taste of 2 Scoops will make you reminiscent of orange push-pops and orange creamsicles mixed with heavy earth undertones.

**LIVE ROSIN**
Live rosin is solvent-free hash oil made through the process of ice, heat and pressure. Making it the highest quality non-solvent concentrates on the market.

**EFFECTS**
> Mood enhancement

**CAN HELP WITH**
Mild aches & Stress

**STORAGE**
In the fridge to lock in the freshness
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!