Amnesia Haze teems with savory scents and a recognizably strong flavor of herbs, pepper, spices, and touches of citrus. You’ll be in the best haze with this strain!
**FLOWER**
The finest locally grown, hand-picked nugs
**EFFECTS**
> Creative/Energized
>Giggly/Happy
**CAN HELP WITH**
> appetite stimulation
> mood stabilization
> ADHD/ADD
**STORAGE**
In an air-tight container preferably away from the heat and/or the sun.
