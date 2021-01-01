Loading…
Logo for the brand Local Flower AZ

Local Flower AZ

Amnesia Haze Flower - 1/8th Jar

About this product

Amnesia Haze teems with savory scents and a recognizably strong flavor of herbs, pepper, spices, and touches of citrus. You’ll be in the best haze with this strain!

**FLOWER**
The finest locally grown, hand-picked nugs

**EFFECTS**
> Creative/Energized
>Giggly/Happy

**CAN HELP WITH**
> appetite stimulation
> mood stabilization
> ADHD/ADD

**STORAGE**
In an air-tight container preferably away from the heat and/or the sun.
