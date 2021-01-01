About this product

Amnesia Haze teems with savory scents and a recognizably strong flavor of herbs, pepper, spices, and touches of citrus. You’ll be in the best haze with this strain!



**FLOWER**

The finest locally grown, hand-picked nugs



**EFFECTS**

> Creative/Energized

>Giggly/Happy



**CAN HELP WITH**

> appetite stimulation

> mood stabilization

> ADHD/ADD



**STORAGE**

In an air-tight container preferably away from the heat and/or the sun.

