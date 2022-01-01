About this product
Banana Cream and Banana Sherbert perfectly merge to create a fruity, creamy, and sweet Banana Cream x Sherbet. The feelings that accompany this strain are as vibrant as the flavors themselves. Users can feel a tingly-ness and sense of euphoria wash over them, while a buzz of energy follows shortly after. Get ready to start the conversations. This strain can help users feel sociable, happy, and motivated after a few puffs. Banana Cream x Sherbet has also been known to help with anxiety, stress, fatigue, and pain.**
Local Flower
Our puns might be as cheesy as the potent aroma from our Mac Daddy flower, but our growing practices are no joke! Once you try our product, you'll see why we're dominating the Phoenix cannabis industry.