Banana Cream and Banana Sherbert perfectly merge to create a fruity, creamy, and sweet Banana Cream x Sherbet. The feelings that accompany this strain are as vibrant as the flavors themselves. Users can feel a tingly-ness and sense of euphoria wash over them, while a buzz of energy follows shortly after. Get ready to start the conversations. This strain can help users feel sociable, happy, and motivated after a few puffs. Banana Cream x Sherbet has also been known to help with anxiety, stress, fatigue, and pain.**



**These claims are based on past user experience

