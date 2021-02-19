Loading…
Logo for the brand Local Flower AZ

Local Flower AZ

Candy Store Flower Smalls - 1/2oz Bags

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD
About this product

There's a sweet treat in every hit that will undoubtedly give you a boost to get you through the day.

**FLOWER**
The finest locally grown, hand-picked nugs.

**EFFECTS**
>hungry
>tingly
>focused

**CAN HELP WITH**
> Multiple sclerosis
> Chronic pain
> PTSD/stress

**STORAGE**
In an air-tight container preferably away from the heat and/or the sun.

Candy Store effects

Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
