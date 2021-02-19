About this product

There's a sweet treat in every hit that will undoubtedly give you a boost to get you through the day.



**FLOWER**

The finest locally grown, hand-picked nugs.



**EFFECTS**

>hungry

>tingly

>focused



**CAN HELP WITH**

> Multiple sclerosis

> Chronic pain

> PTSD/stress



**STORAGE**

In an air-tight container preferably away from the heat and/or the sun.