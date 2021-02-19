Local Flower AZ
About this product
There's a sweet treat in every hit that will undoubtedly give you a boost to get you through the day.
**FLOWER**
The finest locally grown, hand-picked nugs.
**EFFECTS**
>hungry
>tingly
>focused
**CAN HELP WITH**
> Multiple sclerosis
> Chronic pain
> PTSD/stress
**STORAGE**
In an air-tight container preferably away from the heat and/or the sun.
Candy Store effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!